How Celtic could line up to face Lazio - defensive shuffle possible?

Celtic host Lazio in their third Europa League Group E match. We already know that the Italians could make as many as six changes from the side that drew 3-3 with Atalanta - how could Celtic line up?

Fraser Forster

On-loan Englishman is likely a nailed-on starter for what could be a pivotal game in Celtic's bid to reach the knock-out stages of the competition.

Hatem Abd Elhamed

Fans and pundits have been raving about Jeremie Frimpong's performance at right-back in the 6-0 win over Ross County but the youngster is not part of Celtic's Europa League squad so the Israeli international is likely to slot in on the right of a back four.

Christopher Jullien

Towering Frenchman has settled in well and struck up a formidable partnership with Kristoffer Ajer at the heart of the Celtic defence. Physicality and calmness could come in very handy when the Serie A side come to town.

Kristoffer Ajer

Norwegian youngster must be one of the first names on Neil Lennon's team sheet. Defensively solid and a threat from set-pieces, he will almost certainly start in left central defence.

Boli Bolingoli

So unfancied previously that Lennon opted for Callum McGregor at left-back when Cluj came to Celtic Park on Champions League third qualifying round duty, but has knuckled down and hasn't given Greg Taylor a look-in at left-back.

Scott Brown

Captain excels on nights like these at Celtic Park. Advancing in years but his reading of the game remains as sharp and intuitive as ever.

Callum McGregor

With energy abound, McGregor will likely partner Brown in defensive midfield. Adds a goal threat from deep but it's his motor that makes him such a valuable cog in the engine room.

James Forrest

Diminutive winger scored against Ross County but it's been a while since he really turned it on on the European stage. Don't bet against an impressive showing tomorrow night from the Scotland star.

Ryan Christie

Slotting in to the number ten role between Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi, Christie's boundless energy will, like McGregor, pose as many problems for the opposition as his attacking prowess and delivery from set-pieces.

Mohamed Elyounoussi

Scored last time out against Cluj and again at the weekend. Norwegian international has bags of quality and is surely a concrete starter until further notice.

Odsonne Edouard

The youngster has been in sparkling form for club and country in recent months. Can sometimes look a little peripheral and struggled to impact some league matches this season, but seems to come alive on big European nights under the lights and could pose Lazio's defence a 90-minute headache.

Subs

Craig Gordon will likely provide back-up to Forster, while Moritz Bauer will almost certainly make the bench as defensive back-up. The versatility of Nir Bitton means he can slot into central defence or the midfield, while Olivier Ntcham may make the bench if he recovers from a knock. Scott Sinclair can provide back-up on either wing while Jonny Hayes can cover left-back or further up the field. Tom Rogic stands a chance of making the bench after coming through 90 minutes against Ross County unscathed while Leigh Griffiths could also return to the substitutes' bench.