Who will start for Celtic in the William Hill Scottish Cup semi final?

Neil Lennon has played around with the personnel since taking over from Brendan Rodgers. In addition he has injury issues to contend with. Scroll through to see how Joel Sked thinks the champions will line-up.

Despite some shaky moments in recent weeks will surely retain his spot ahead of Craig Gordon.

Will shrug off injury doubts to play what could be his last game for the club. It also means not having to play Jeremy Toljan.

Another with injury issues but formed a strong partnership with Kristoffer Ajer.

One of the first names on the team sheet.

Has declared himself fit so will play.

The captain will be desperate to get his hands on the trophy to secure the treble treble... and beat Hearts.

Celtic play better with him.

Voted the best player in Scotland. Could be in for a massive day.

Will be looking to add to his FIVE Hampden Park goals.