How Celtic and Rangers' average attendances compare over the decade - nearly 100,000 per season between them
It has been a very interesting time for Glasgow's two biggest clubs over the past decade.
Overall it has been a case of boom and bust. While Rangers hit the depths of administration, liquidation and starting in the fourth tier, Celtic embarked on a run of eight league titles in a row.
1. 09/10 - 47,564
Kris Boyd top scored as Rangers won league and League Cup.
2. 09/10 - 45,582
Despite the signing of Robbie Keane, Celtic finished second with Neil Lennon taking caretaker charge after Tony Mowbray.
3. 10/11 - 45,305
The league was won for the third successive season. The club hasn't won the league (or League Cup and Scottish Cup) since,
4. 10/11 - 49,090
Despite a return of 92 points, Celtic lost out by a single point to Rangers in the battle for the league.
