How Celtic and Rangers average attendances compare over the decade

It has been a very interesting time for Glasgow's two biggest clubs over the past decade.
Overall it has been a case of boom and bust. While Rangers hit the depths of administration, liquidation and starting in the fourth tier, Celtic embarked on a run of eight league titles in a row.
Across the decade both clubs have been supported excellently and passionately.
Celtic's average attendance since the 2009/2010 season has been 50,579, while Rangers' stands at 45,716.
Despite playing in the fourth, third and second tiers, Ibrox remained largely full with average home supports over more than 42,000 in three of their four seasons outside the top flight. It was only the first season in the Championship where it dropped significantly to 32,798.
Celtic's fluctuated between just under 45,000 and just over 50,000 for most of the decade, until Brendan Rodgers took over from Ronny Deila. It shot up to more than 54,000 and for the last three seasons it has been above 57,000.
Rangers' average attendances:
09/10 - 47,564
10/11 - 45,305
11/12 - 46,324
12/13 - 45,750
13/14 - 42,657
14/15 - 32,798
15/16 - 45,325
16/17 - 48,893
17/18 - 49,174
18/19 - 49,564
19/20 - 49,522
Celtic's average attendances:
09/10 - 45,582
10/11 - 49,090
11/12 - 50,904
12/13 - 46,917
13/14 - 47,079
14/15 - 44,585
15/16 - 44,850
16/17 - 54,624
17/18 - 57,528
18/19 - 57,778
19/20 - 57,429