How Celtic and Rangers average attendances compare over the decade

It has been a very interesting time for Glasgow's two biggest clubs over the past decade.

Overall it has been a case of boom and bust. While Rangers hit the depths of administration, liquidation and starting in the fourth tier, Celtic embarked on a run of eight league titles in a row.

Kris Boyd top scored as Rangers won league and League Cup.

Across the decade both clubs have been supported excellently and passionately.

Celtic's average attendance since the 2009/2010 season has been 50,579, while Rangers' stands at 45,716.

Despite playing in the fourth, third and second tiers, Ibrox remained largely full with average home supports over more than 42,000 in three of their four seasons outside the top flight. It was only the first season in the Championship where it dropped significantly to 32,798.

Celtic's fluctuated between just under 45,000 and just over 50,000 for most of the decade, until Brendan Rodgers took over from Ronny Deila. It shot up to more than 54,000 and for the last three seasons it has been above 57,000.

Despite the signing of Robbie Keane, Celtic finished second with Neil Lennon taking caretaker charge after Tony Mowbray.

Rangers' average attendances:

09/10 - 47,564

10/11 - 45,305

11/12 - 46,324

The league was won for the third successive season. The club hasn't won the league (or League Cup and Scottish Cup) since,

12/13 - 45,750

13/14 - 42,657

14/15 - 32,798

15/16 - 45,325

Despite a return of 92 points, Celtic lost out by a single point to Rangers in the battle for the league.

16/17 - 48,893

17/18 - 49,174

18/19 - 49,564

19/20 - 49,522

Celtic's average attendances:

09/10 - 45,582

The club's final season in the top flight before liquidation.

10/11 - 49,090

11/12 - 50,904

12/13 - 46,917

13/14 - 47,079

14/15 - 44,585

15/16 - 44,850

16/17 - 54,624

17/18 - 57,528

18/19 - 57,778

19/20 - 57,429

The current run of eight league titles in a row started under Neil Lennon this season.

Rangers re-entered the leagues at the fourth tier.

Celtic won the League and Scottish Cup double.

Rangers cantered to the League One tile, garnering 102 points.