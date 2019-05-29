Hopes of seeing Patrick Roberts return to Celtic 'have been dashed'

Celtic fans wishing to see Patrick Roberts return to the club for a third spell have had their hopes dashed.

The Sun reports that the 22-year-old is set to agree a deal to move to Norwich City on a season-long loan.

Former Celtic winger Patrick Roberts.

The Manchester City winger will travel to Carrow Road for a medical as Daniel Farke looks to make him his first signing since securing promotion to the Premier League.

Roberts spent two-and-a-half seasons at Celtic across two loan deals, winning three titles and playing a part in the Invincible season.

A disappointing campaign with Girona in the Spanish top flight had supporters speculating that the door was open for a return north of the border.

However, Farke has not been put off by his play in La Liga and has moved to sign the attacker.

