Hernia op set to keep Celtic’s Kieran Tierney out of Scotland double-header

Kieran Tierney is set to return to action for Celtic against Aberden tomorrow but now appears all but certain to miss Scotland’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium next month.

The left-back missed Celtic’s last two matches as he saw a specialist to try to resolve hip and pelvic problems which have troubled him throughout the season. It has now been confirmed that Tierney needs surgery on a double hernia which will sideline him for around four weeks.

Celtic interim manager Neil Lennon confirmed that the player is trying to postpone the operation in order to play a part in the Scottish champions’ remaining fixtures this season as they attempt to win a triple treble of domestic trophies. But Lennon says there is no guarantee Tierney will see it through to the Scottish Cup Final against Hearts on 25 May and he does expect the 21-year-old to be unavailable for Scotland’s Group I games against Cyprus at Hampden on 8 June and Belgium in Brussels three days later.

Celtic will hope to time Tierney’s surgery and recovery to maximise his chances of being fit for the start of a likely Champions League qualifying campaign on 9 or 10 July.

“Kieran is training again, so he will be in contention to play against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday,” said Lennon.

“But I would doubt very much he will be able to play for Scotland, though. It’s not just a case of us just using him for Celtic. He does require the surgery. We are just trying to hold off on it as long as possible but it might get to the point where he can’t go on and he misses the cup final.

“We really don’t know yet and are taking it week by week. He saw the specialist last week and got cleared of anything longer term but he’s in a lot of pain. It’s something he can manage but it’s not ideal. But he wants to train and play just now and help get us over the line in the league.”

Celtic, who need one point from their three remainingremiership fixtures to clinch an eighth successive title, have also confirmed the triggering of a one-year option on Scott Sinclair’s contract.

The 30-year-old, who has scored 60 goals in 156 games since joining from Aston Villa for £3 million in 2016, had been linked with a summer move to Middlesbrough.

“We’ve got Scott in the building for another year, which is great,” said Lennon. “He’s a good player who has made a big contribution this season. He’s got a lot of experience and it’s good to have these players around.”