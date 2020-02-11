Henrik Larsson posts touching message for Jackie McNamara

Celtic great Henrik Larsson has posted a moving message to Jackie McNamara, urging his former Celtic team-mate to keep on fighting.

McNamara, 46, was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary on Sunday night after collapsing outside his home in York and is in a critical but stable condition.

Parkhead hero Larsson, who played alongside McNamara at Celtic for seven years, posted a picture of McNamara on Instagram with the message: "He needs all the love we can give him. @jackiemac4 keep on fighting."

A spokeswoman for Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: "We can confirm Jackie McNamara was admitted to Hull Royal Infirmary on Sunday night and is currently being cared for in our Intensive Care Unit. He remains in a critical but stable condition.

"We are supporting both Jackie and his family, who request their privacy to be respected at this time."

Larsson is one of several former team-mates of McNamara who have been sending their best wishes since news of the former defender's serious illness emerged.

Simon Donnelly, McNamara's great friend, former Celtic team-mate, managerial assistant and co-owner of a pub in Spain, simply posted images of praying hands, hearts and a strong arm to show his thoughts.

Ex-Rangers manager and striker Ally McCoist, a former Scotland team-mate, posted on his Instagram account: "Rooting for you @jackiemac4, always a battler. With you and your family all the way."