Hearts star racism shocker, Celtic eye defender, Rangers boss reveals talks with key man, Hearts injury update - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Derby, Hearts, Rangers and more in today's round-up
1. Uche racism row as radio caller uses slur
A caller phoning into a Rangers radio show in the aftermath of the 1-1 draw with Hearts made racially abusive comments about striker Uche Ikpeazu, including referring to him as a "big d*****". (Various)
Hearts have decided to wait rather than push Steven Naismith and Peter Haring to return from injury. Boss Craig Levein is letting events follow their natural course rather than rush players back. (Evening News)