Hearts star racism shocker, Celtic eye defender, Rangers boss reveals talks with key man, Hearts injury update - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

A caller phoning into a Rangers radio show in the aftermath of the 1-1 draw with Hearts made racially abusive comments about striker Uche Ikpeazu, including referring to him as a "big d*****". (Various)

Steven Gerrard insists he is fully behind James Tavernier despite errors against Hearts and Young Boys. Gerrard said: "I believe he has the character and ability to bounce back." (The Sun)

Celtic are on high alert after it emerged Leicester could send defender Filip Benkovic out on loan again in January. The Croatian defender spent last season on loan at the Hoops. (Various)

Hearts have decided to wait rather than push Steven Naismith and Peter Haring to return from injury. Boss Craig Levein is letting events follow their natural course rather than rush players back. (Evening News)

