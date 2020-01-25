Hearts set for double swoop as Jack Ross rules out winger departure - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Liam Boyce celebrating a goal for Ross County. Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say All the latest news and transfer rumours from Scottish football. Stories from Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and St Johnstone. Hearts have agreed personal terms with Burton Albion striker Liam Boyce, who looks set to sign a three-year deal with the Tynecastle club. (Evening News) Hearts have completed the loan signing of Barnsley youngster Toby Sibbick. The 20-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, is Daniel Stendel's (pictured) second signing. (Evening News) Hibs boss Jack Ross has insisted he has no interest in selling Martin Boyle and that there has been "absolutely no contact" from any other club. (Evening News) Steven Gerrard has confirmed that Jermaine Defoe is close signing on permanently at Ibrox in a one year deal.The experienced striker is currently on loan from Bournemouth. (The Sun) Aberdeen are set to complete the 70,000 signing of Matty Kennedy in time for him to make his debut against St Mirren tomorrow. (The Scotsman) St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has criticised the lack of signings in the transfer window and has insisted his advice on football matters in ignored. (The Sun) Steven Gerrard has ruled out the sale of any of his title-chasing first-team this window. Glen Kamara, Connor Goldson and James Tavernier have all been linked with moves away. (The Herald) Celtic are running the rule over Peterborough striker Ivan Toney with the in-demand 23-year-old having been watched twice by the Parkhead club's representatives. Neil Lennon (pictured) has already brought in striker Patryk Klimala. (Daily Record) Neil Lennon believes Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is the victim of a witch hunt, after the Scotland player was involved in a fracas with fans during the win over Kilmarnock. (The Sun) Scottish football news LIVE: Celtic manager claims 'witch-hunt' as Rangers star agrees new deal 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.