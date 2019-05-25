Celtic's Scott Brown, Scott Bain and Callum McGregor (L-R) celebrate winning the William Hill Scottish Cup. Pic: SNS/Alan Harvey

Hearts 1 - 2 Celtic: How the Celtic players rated in the Scottish Cup final

Celtic came from behind to win the Scottish Cup and secure the treble treble. We look back on how the players performed over the 90 minutes.

A double by Odsonne Edouard secured the Scottish cup for Celtic after going behind to a second half Ryan Edwards strike.

Made some comfortable saves before being left exposed for the opener. Kicking not always up to his usual high standards. 6

1. Scott Bain

Given a tough test from Mulraney and was not at his best going forward. 6

2. Mikael Lustig

Put in his usual physical effort to restrict Hearts as they threw men forward late on. 6

3. Jozo Simunovic

A forceful defensive display and positive in possession. 7

4. Kristoffer Ajer

