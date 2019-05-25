Hearts 1 - 2 Celtic: How the Celtic players rated in the Scottish Cup final
Celtic came from behind to win the Scottish Cup and secure the treble treble. We look back on how the players performed over the 90 minutes.
A double by Odsonne Edouard secured the Scottish cup for Celtic after going behind to a second half Ryan Edwards strike.
1. Scott Bain
Made some comfortable saves before being left exposed for the opener. Kicking not always up to his usual high standards. 6
2. Mikael Lustig
Given a tough test from Mulraney and was not at his best going forward. 6
3. Jozo Simunovic
Put in his usual physical effort to restrict Hearts as they threw men forward late on. 6
4. Kristoffer Ajer
A forceful defensive display and positive in possession. 7
