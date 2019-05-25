Hearts 1 - 2 Celtic: As it happened

0
Have your say

Follow the action as Hearts face Celtic in the Scottish Cup Final from Hampden.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Hearts captain Christophe Berra and Celtic captain Scott Brown face off ahead of the William Hill Scottish Cup Final. Pic: SNS

Hearts captain Christophe Berra and Celtic captain Scott Brown face off ahead of the William Hill Scottish Cup Final. Pic: SNS