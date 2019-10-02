'He still needs time' - Arsenal boss Unai Emery gives update on former Celtic ace Kieran Tierney after Scotland withdrawal

Kieran Tierney will play for Arsenal against Standard Liege - but Gunners boss Unai Emery is wary of asking too much, too soon from the 22-year-old.

Tierney made his debut for the Emirates side in a Carabao Cup clash against Nottingham Forest, playing a little over 70 minutes before making way for fellow full-back Hector Bellerin, who is also coming back from injury.

But despite hopes the former Celtic defender would be included in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers agianst Russia and San Marino, he was omitted from the pool of players.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's match with the Belgian side, Emery said: "He still needs time, confidence, training and playing. Tomorrow is a good opportunity, he is ready to play.

"It will take minutes and take confidence, he will be able to show us his progress."

Emery revealed he had not spoken to Clarke, but added: "I asked Kieran yesterday, because we were waiting for him to be consistently playing with [Arsenal].

"After his injuries, each step is important.

"Kieran didn't play in Manchester because he had a small problem - nothing important, but the doctor told us it would be better [for him] to be here working alone and preparing for tomorrow's match."

Stressing that, if club were taking precautions with the player then his country should as well, Emery continued: "We think now is not the time for him to go with [Scotland].

"He is going to play tomorrow and hopefully he can be good, physically and tactically, with the performance we need.

"With us, he can play, but we are taking precautions to not play him in a lot of matches in a few days."