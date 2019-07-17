'He's one that has come up on the radar' - Celtic boss Neil Lennon responds to transfer rumours

Neil Lennon was coy when asked about Celtic's reported interest in Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes ahead of his side's Champions League first qualifying round second leg match against FK Sarajevo.

The 20-year-old, who starred for his country at the Under-20 World Cup recently, has been linked with the Hoops and Manchester City, with reports earlier this week claiming the America de Quito youngster would have more chance of sealing a move to Scotland owing to stringent work permit issues in England.

Lennon is still eyeing up further signings for Celtic, having already brought in Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, Luca Connell and Christopher Jullien from Rapid Vienna, Bolton and Toulouse respectively.

And it seems Cifuentes could be on the radar.

Lennon previously denied any knowledge of another Ecuadorian youngster, Sergio Quintero, who claimed he had held talks with Celtic, but he at least appeared to have heard of Cifuentes.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound, Lennon said: "I can’t confirm there is an interest.

"Again, it’s a player who we know very little about but one that has come up on the radar so that’s all I can say on that one."

Manchester City are understood to be keen on signing Cifuentes and sending him on loan to Spanish side Girona - but reports in Ecuador suggest the Scottish champions are in pole position for the player's signature.