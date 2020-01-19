‘He never misses…’ Celtic’s Jeremie Frimpong hails return of Leigh Griffiths

The fact that Partick Thistle are struggling at the foot of the Championship demands caution over seeing Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths’ first goal and domestic start in five months as the kickstarter for a career that has stalled following personal and injury issues. However much the 29-year-old is desperate to see his dainty display, which helped set up a Scottish Cup last-16 tie away to Clyde, in such terms.

That said, his dovetailing with Odsonne Edouard – the Scottish international proving a good foil for the Frenchman with some sharp flick-ons and balls round the corner – bodes well for the possibility of greater involvement. The pair played like strangers when they were last selected as a strike duo. That came last August as Celtic sailed close to the wind in being taken to extra-time by Dunfermline in a League Cup tie that proved Griffiths’ last domestic start of 2019. Even with weekend debutant and £3.5 million purchase Patryk Slimala for competition, the Leither should not require to wait as long for further opportunities to remind of the exquisite finisher he surely can still be.

For Jeremie Frimpong, examples of the sort of pouncing that allowed Griffiths to smash in a ball that broke to him in the box only 12 minutes into the Thistle encounter have been in plentiful supply in recent sessions at Lennoxtown.

“It was great to see him back and it was about time he scored again…” joked the Dutch full-back, inset. “It is so good to have him in the team again. I know how good he is playing against him in training every day. You just can’t give him a chance in the penalty box as he never misses. That is what happened with the opening goal. He has a terrific attitude and just never gives up. It was good to play alongside him.”

Saturday night proved the chance for Frimpong to play alongside a clutch of players who haven’t featured since the 19-year-old made his senior breakthrough in September. An early injury to Nir Bitton meant a first run-out for Jozo Simunovic since he suffered knee problems in August. Meanwhile, a substitute appearance by Daniel Arzani provided the on-loan Manchester City winger with his first competitive minutes since knee ligament damage forced him off on his Celtic debut in September 2018.

Over the next two months, depending on Scottish Cup and Europa League progress, Celtic could have to negotiate an eye-watering 19 games but despite a potentially heavy workload Frimpong maintains he is not daunted by the demands he could face. “I just like to play as many games as possible. It is my job and I’m happy to play,” Frimpong said. “I have played a lot of games before Christmas and I feel ready to go again. You have to handle everything that is thrown at you. My confidence is improving with each game although I am confident all the time anyway.”

The youngster cut a thoroughly hacked off figure after the match as a result of being on the wrong end of two penalty calls by referee Alan Muir, the second after a jostle with Dario Zanatta as he shot from close range in the incident that led to the home side being awarded a spot-kick that Stuart Bannigan converted. Frimpong feared a second red card of the season but the booking was a result of the player making a genuine attempt to win the ball which, under the rule changes, allows for officials not to dismiss players adjudged to have denied a clear goalscoring opportunity.

“I was sure I got in front of the player to make the clearance. But he still gives the penalty,” said Frimpong. “I asked the ref to talk me through what I was supposed to have done. He didn’t say anything. I don’t think he could because it wasn’t a penalty. But, what can I do? I was pretty sure he was then going to give me a red card as well.

“It was a relief that the penalty didn’t matter although I still felt bad as I had given another penalty away. Even the Partick Thistle players at the end told me it was harsh. I just don’t know what the referee was doing. I haven’t watched a replay again on television but I don’t have to. I know exactly what happened. It didn’t completely ruin a good performance but it just wasn’t a nice way to end.”