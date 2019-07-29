‘He is a really good player’ - Carlo Ancelotti hails Celtic’s Kieran Tierney but rules out Napoli move

Napoli are not interested in signing Kieran Tierney from Celtic.

The Italian club had reportedly looked at the Scotland defender but they do not intend to make a bid, leaving the path clear for Arsenal to take him to England if they can agree a deal with Celtic.

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti, speaking after his side’s 3-0 victory over Liverpool at Murrayfield, said: “I know him and he is a really good player, the Celtic left-back.

“We are looking for a lot of players during the season. Just now he is a Celtic player. We have two good left-backs but he is a really good player.”

Asked if he was therefore interested, Ancelotti replied: “No.”

Arsenal have already had two bids for Tierney rejected but are confident they can strike a deal.