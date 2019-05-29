Have Celtic lost out in race for highly-rated Belgian winger?

Reported Celtic target Theo Bongonda is on the verge of agreeing a move to Genk, according to reports in Belgium.

The Hoops were understood to be monitoring the 23-year-old after a string of impressive performances for Belgian First Division A side Zulte Waregem.

Bongonda scored 14 times and notched 14 assists in just 39 games this term, on top of five goals and four assists in 13 games last season.

The former Belgium Under-21 cap played more than 50 times for La Liga side Celta Vigo, but was sent on loan to Trabzonspor in Turkey, and then to Essevee, before signing a permanent four-year deal at the Regenboogstadion in July 2018.

A host of clubs were monitoring Bongonda's situation. English Premier League side Brighton, Belgian duo Club Brugge and Standard Liege plus French side Rennes and Bundesliga pair Hertha Berlin and Mainz were also keeping tabs on Bongonda along with Celtic.

However, the Charleroi-born forward looks set to join Genk in a reported €7 million deal, according to a report in DH - the largest transfer fee ever paid between two Belgian clubs.

It is understood that Genk's participation in the UEFA Champions League may have persuaded Bongonda to move to the Luminus Arena, where he is expected to put pen to paper on a four-year deal.