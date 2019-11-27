Green Brigade 'will be missed' admits Neil Lennon but Celtic boss backs decision to ban fans

Neil Lennon was reluctant to get drawn into an extensive conversation about Celtic's decision to close part of the section of the stadium which hosts the club's ultras, the Green Brigade, but the Parkhead boss has backed the call.

The Parkhead board took the decision due to one too many fines by UEFA, the most recent one costing the club £12,900 after fans displayed an "illicit banner" and sang obscene chants during their Europa League game at home to Lazio last month.

However, the Northern Irishman admits those fans who are banned will be missed.

He said: "It's not ideal but you have to think of the health and safety of the supporters and you also have to follow the rules and regulations of the UEFA competition.

"It is a club decision and we feel it is a right decision. I am not going to dwell on it.

"We will miss those fans because they bring so much to the stadium and we hope they come back pretty soon."

Wanyama speculation

Asked about making a move in January for Spurs midfielder Victor Wanyama, who played under Lennon in his first spell in charge at Celtic, Lennon said: "I don't know where the speculation is coming from and that's what it is, speculation.

"If a player like Wanyama was to become available and that is the first thing we have to ask because there is a new manager at Spurs and we don't know how Jose Mourinho will see Victor's role at the club.

"There is affordability and the question of does the player want to come?

"We have not looked at any of that so this is just speculation and I am very well stocked in midfield and my midfield is performing superbly at the minute."