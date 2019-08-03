Green Brigade unveil ‘Fenian army’ banner ahead of Scottish Premiership opener

Celtic’s Green Brigade have unveiled a provocative banner at Celtic Park ahead of the club’s opening Premiership fixture against St Johnstone.

The banner, which was displayed over two tiers, read: “To keep Celtic down you will have to deport the whole Fenian Army that gives them support”.

Last August, the same fan group directed their attention towards then-Celtic defender, Dedryck Boyata, unveiling a banner during a home game against Hamilton stating that the Belgian was ‘not fit to wear the jersey’ following an acrimonious transfer saga.

