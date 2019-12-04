Green Brigade returns to Parkhead for visit of Hamilton as Celtic lift ban on fans' group

The Green Brigade was back at Celtic Park for the visit of Hamilton after Celtic lifted their ban on the fans' group.

Celtic announced a partial closure of their safe-standing section for last month's Europa League clash with Rennes after being hit with a fourth UEFA charge of the current season, claiming they had to "tackle any behaviour which can compromise the safety of our supporters including the use of pyrotechnics, overcrowding and offensive chanting or banners".

The supporters' group in turn accused the club of acting "vindictively", saying in a statement: "To implement sanctions at three days' notice highlights a blatant disregard for the considerable expense and arrangements some fans undertake to support Celtic.

"Considering we met with the club last week to discuss potential sanctions specifically against our group, the timing and scope of this decision is particularly vindictive.

"That it comes two days before an AGM expected to skirt by fan-led issues like 'Resolution 12' serves further cynicism as to its motives."

But despite announcing that the ban would be imposed "indefinitely", Celtic appear to have performed a U-turn, allowing the fans to attend tonight's match against Hamilton and Sunday's Betfred Cup final against Rangers at Hampden on Sunday.

A brief statement from the Green Brigade read: "We can confirm that the full standing section will be open for tonight’s game and tickets for those within the section who were successful in the ballot have been guaranteed for Sunday’s Cup Final.

"We look forward to getting back to supporting the team."