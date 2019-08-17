Green Brigade banner accuses Celtic board of 'gambling 10-in-a-row'

Have your say

Celtic's Green Brigade used the Betfred Cup tie against Dunfermline to accuse the Celtic board of 'downsizing' and 'gambling 10-in-a-row

Ahead of the cup game the fan group unfurled a banner which read: “This is how it feels to be Celtic, downsizing again as you know.

“The Celtic board are gambling on 10 in a row.”

Celtic went out of the Champions League qualifiers to Cluj during the week.

