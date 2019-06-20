Greek giants Panathinaikos linked with move for second Celtic star

Have your say

Panathinaikos are reportedly looking to sign Lewis Morgan a day after it emerged they were interested in a loan move for Mikey Johnston.

The Scottish Sun claimed yesterday that the Greek side were looking to sign Celtic youngster Johnston, who made 23 appearances for the Hoops last term.

Celtic and Scotland midfielder Lewis Morgan.

Now Greek publication SDNA are reporting that director of football Nikos Dabizas is also keen on his Parkhead team-mate.

Morgan spent the second half of last season out on loan at League One Sunderland.

The Scottish international joined up with the Ladbrokes Premiership champions last summer after initially signing from St Mirren the previous January, but he found regular first-team opportunities hard to come by.

Panathinaikos have also been linked with a move for Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum.

