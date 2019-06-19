Greek giants 'could make offer' for Celtic forward

Panathinaikos could make an offer for Celtic forward Mikey Johnston, after scouting him towards the end of last season, according to reports.

Ethnosport claims the Athens club's technical director Nikos Dabizas travelled to Glasgow last month to watch the youngster in action against Hearts in the Scottish Cup final last month.

Johnston played 25 times for Celtic last season, scoring five goals, and is under contract at Parkhead until 2023, but there is a suggestion that the 20-year-old could be allowed to leave on loan.

It is understood that Johnston was recommended to the club's hierarchy by the representatives of current Panathinaikos winger Panos Armenekas.

Jambos midfielder Arnaud Djoum is also thought to be interesting the 20-time winners of the Greek Super League.

Dabizas spent time during his playing career with Leicester and Newcastle, and still has a number of links in the UK.

Panathinaikos were previously linked with Newcastle winger Callum Roberts, and have former Manchester United, Doncaster and Birmingham forward Federico Macheda on their books.