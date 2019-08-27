Goals blow for Celtic ace Vakoun Bayo as SPFL award brace to Hearts defenders

Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo's wait goes on to claim his first goals for the club.

READ MORE: Scottish Premiership winners and losers: Rangers fans' banner, Neil Lennon v Craig Levein, Hibs boss' comments, Livingston style, Tommy Wright, tickets prices and plastic pitches



Vakoun Bayo is congratulated by Neil Lennon. Picture: SNS

The Ivorian had believed to have hit the back of the net twice in the Scottish champions' 3-1 win over Heart of Midlothian on Sunday.

Bayo and his manager Neil Lennon both claimed after the match Celtic's first and third goals were his, while Hearts captain Christophe Berra and Craig Levein put them down as own goals.

The Tynecastle boss said: "We scored two own goals and gifted Celtic their other goal."

The SPFL have agreed with the Capital club, stating that the strikes were netted by Christophe Berra and Craig Halkett with Callum McGregor having hit the second.

SPFL have credited two of Celtic goals as own goals. Picture: SPFL website

The first saw Bayo tussle with Berra in the box with indecision between the Hearts centre-back and goalkeeper Joel Pereira. James Forrest's cross appeared to come off the defender's thigh.

READ MORE: Revealed: The sweeping price changes in which Scottish Premiership manager will leave their job first - including Steven Gerrard, Paul Heckingbottom and Craig Levein



Celtic's third goal saw the Parkhead striker make a darting run to get on the end of Kristoffer Ajer's cross. However, it has been adjudged to have been poked home by Halkett.

Bayo's lack of celebrations for both goals may tell a story but will have not taken away from an impressive performance which left Lennon delighted.

The Northern Irishman said: "He can be absolutely delighted with his performance and we all are with him. Once he found his feet in the game, Bayo was superb.

"He should have had a hat-trick and I’ve told him that as well! His forte is getting on the end of crosses. He was unlucky to hit the post with his header late on."

It was the player's first start for the club since arriving in a £2million deal from Slovakian football back in January.