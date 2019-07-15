'Get him in that 10 role ASAP': Celtic fans react to rumour about Stuart Armstrong returning

A rumour spread throughout Celtic Twitter and fans forums on Sunday linking Stuart Armstrong with a return to the Ladbrokes Premiership champions.

READ MORE - Celtic make decision over Tierney offer, Rangers get themselves 'a bargain', Celtic deny player exit reports, Kilmarnock chase former Hibs star - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Seeing as the news hasn't even reached the Scottish press, it seems highly unlikely that the all-action midfielder will return to the club he left last summer.

Scotland and Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

However, his absence from Southampton's pre-season training camp has led to the speculation that he could return to the side that made him a club and international star.

Supporters were understandably excited at the prospect and made their feelings known on Twitter.

@celticcommunit1 wrote: "Stuart Armstrong didn’t travel to Austria for their pre-season training camp. No formal links have been made yet, but, make it happen, @CelticFC."

@CrumbsTMT said: "I'd launch any midfielder not named Callum McGregor out of Celtic Park with a trebuchet if it meant Stuart Armstrong coming back."

@P__67 added: "Stuart Armstrong back? F*****g YES! He’ll also come back a far better player after a year in the Prem, which he done well in. Also we get to sing his song again obvz."

While @Kitson67 tweeted: "Stuart Armstrong returning would be a dream. Get him in that 10 role ASAP. Also can he play right back?"

Although, not everyone was positive about the rumour.

@melbourne88 said: "I’ve no idea if Stuart Armstrong is any good or not and neither do you, drap the act."

But mainly fans were a bit skeptical at the idea of a player who performed reasonably well in the English Premier League last season would come back to Scottish football - and at an affordable price.

@FrankBtin insisted: "Stuart Armstrong is not coming to Celtic. Anyone who believes otherwise needs to get a grip on reality."

@seanmarkus_67 added@ "Stuart Armstrong coming back would be the highlight of 2019, will never happen but."