Gers eye trio of signings, Celtic man linked with top European sides 'not for sale', Scots player 'could quit over abuse', Stendel to Hearts latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Pars 'won't stand in Nisbet's way'

Dunfermline won't block Kevin Nisbet from joining Rangers if the Ibrox side make an "acceptable" offer for the Championship hitman, Pars boss Stevie Crawford has said. (Various)

Rangers linked with French ace

Rangers have been credited with an interest in Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy, according to reports in France linking the 23-year-old with Leicester, Roma and Bologna. (Courrier Picard)

Gers eye Scotland star

Rangers could make a January bid for Portsmouth's Scotland goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray and are likely to offer veteran Allan McGregor a new contract. However, back-up 'keeper Wes Foderingham is expected to leave in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Barisic set to be fit for final

Borna Barisic is set to win his fitness race to be ready for Sunday's Betfred Cup final. The Croatian international has reportedly recovered from the foot injury that sidelined him for the 2-2 draw with Aberdeen on Wednesday. (Daily Record)

Gers eye Tsimikas

Rangers have been linked with a move for Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas. The Olympiacos defender, who has also had loan stints with Esbjerg and Willem II, is also understood to be a target for Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, Nice, Rennes, Werder Bremen and Fiorentina. (Fotomac)

Ntcham not for sale

A report claims that Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham will not be sold in January despite failing to establish himself in Neil Lennon's starting XI and being linked with Marseille, Bordeaux and Lyon. (Football Insider)

Cox 'could quit' over abuse

Cowdenbeath boss Gary Bollan says fans and even opposition players have been picking on 30-year-old winger David Cox over his mental health issues, and says his team will walk off the pitch if it continues - and the club has vowed to name and shame the players that target Cox. (The Scotsman)

Barnsley chief opens up on Stendel delay

Barnsley chief executive Paul Conway is bemused at the suggestion his club are holding up the appointment of Daniel Stendel as Hearts manager, saying the matter could be resolved by telephone instead of letter while hinting that the Tykes' six-figure compensation demand for their former head coach is a smokescreen for other issues. (Daily Mail)

Ikpeazu out of Celtic clash

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu will miss the home game with Celtic later this month after triggering a one-game suspension from picking up his sixth yellow card of the season. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Naismith calls on Hibs to move on from County defeat

Hibs defender Jason Naismith believes the Easter Road side need to "analyse what happened on Wednesday [in the defeat by Ross County] and then put it behind us" as he warned the visit of Aberdeen is the start of a testing four-game run. (Evening News)