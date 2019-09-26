Gerrard blasts Rangers opponents, ex-Ibrox midfielder praised by World Cup winner, racist Hearts fan attacked own supporters, Lennon reserves praise for Celtic ace, hope for Parkhead outcast - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Thursday's Scottish football news and gossip.
Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs.
1. Lennon gives Sinclair hope
Neil Lennon insists Scott Sinclair is very much still part of the Celtic squad after the attacker came off the bench to score in the 5-0 victory over Partick Thistle in the Betfred Cup. (Daily Record)