Celtic boss Neil Lennon says he wasn't bothered that his side avoided Rangers in the Betfred Cup semi-final draw, insisting the Ladbrokes Premiership champions would feel comfortable about beating everyone. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard blasts Rangers opponents, ex-Ibrox midfielder praised by World Cup winner, racist Hearts fan attacked own supporters, Lennon reserves praise for Celtic ace, hope for Parkhead outcast - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Thursday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs.

Neil Lennon insists Scott Sinclair is very much still part of the Celtic squad after the attacker came off the bench to score in the 5-0 victory over Partick Thistle in the Betfred Cup. (Daily Record)

1. Lennon gives Sinclair hope

Steven Gerrard has questioned Livingstons physical style of play after revealing Joe Aribo needed 20 stitches in a head wound following an aerial clash with Ricki Lamie. (The Scotsman)

2. Gerrard blasts Livingston

Craig Levein insists Hearts are not going to Hampden Park to make up the numbers after securing a Betfred Cup semi-final against Rangers. (Evening News)

3. Hearts want final place

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has insisted Saturdays Premiership clash with Celtic is not a dress rehearsal for the Betfred Cup semi-final between the two clubs in November. (Evening News)

4. Hecky on Celtic clash

