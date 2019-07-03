German side's six-figure offer for international defender linked with Celtic and Rangers is rejected

Nürnberg will have to up their offer if they are serious about signing Kilmarnock and Scotland defender Greg Taylor.

The Germans, who were relegated from the Bundesliga after a disappointing 2018/19 campaign, are looking for reinforcements as they seek a swift return to the country's top flight - but they have a fight on their hands to do so with Hamburg, Stuttgart and Heidenheim also aiming for promotion.

Damir Canadi's side have already offered £500,000 for the 21-year-old, who has two years left on his Rugby Park contract, but the opening bid was dismissed by Killie.

Taylor, who made his Scotland debut against Belgium last month, made 41 appearances for Steve Clarke's side last season, with his performances seeing him linked with Celtic, Hull City and Rangers.

But any further offers for the left-back from the Germans would have to be significantly more than the half-million offered already, according to the BBC.