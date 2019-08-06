German side ready to make fresh bid for Scottish Premiership ace linked with Celtic and Rangers

German side Nuremburg are ready to increase their offer for Kilmarnock defender Greg Taylor, after having an earlier bid thrown out by the Rugby Park side.

The Bavarian side were relegated from the Bundesliga after a disappointing 2018/19 campaign, and are looking for reinforcements as they seek a swift return to the country's top flight.

Damir Canadi's side have already offered £500,000 for the 21-year-old, who has two years left on his Rugby Park contract, but the opening bid was dismissed by Killie.

Reports at the time of the initial bid suggested Kilmarnock would only entertain offers that were significantly higher than the half-million offered last month.

Taylor, who made his Scotland debut against Belgium in June, made 41 appearances for Steve Clarke's side last season, with his performances seeing him linked with Celtic, Hull City and Rangers.

Meanwhile, Killie have re-signed Liverpool forward Liam Millar on loan for the 2019/20 season. The 19-year-old scored once in 14 appearances for the Rugby Park side last season.

Manager Angelo Alessio was left complaining last week that he does not have enough options to choose from in a number of key positions having signed just two players to replace the nine who left the club over the summer.

His biggest concern was the fact he only had one forward in Eamonn Brophy but the Scotland striker will now have competition from Canada international Millar.

The 19-year-old spent the second half of last season at Rugby Park, helping Killie achieve their best league finish in 53 years under former boss Steve Clarke.

He scored just once in 14 appearances for the club but his last-minute winner against St Mirren in March proved crucial as Kilmarnock held off Aberdeen on goal difference to finish third.

Millar now returns to Ayrshire having featured twice for Canada during their CONCACAF Gold Cup run before also playing for Jurgen Klopp's European champions in a friendly against Bradford.