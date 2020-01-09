From a Scotland international to World Cup winner - The 10 players who the bookies think Celtic and Rangers could sign in the January transfer window

Of the scores of players the Old Firm are linked with each transfer window, some are fanciful, while others are genuine targets. Neil Lennon has admitted he is in the market for the striker this month, while Steven Gerrard has confirmed that he may add one player to his squad, although it depends on the number of players he can move on before the window shuts on Friday, 31 January. SportNation.bet have compiled a list of names most likely to sign for either Celtic or Rangers.

1. Andraz Sporar - Slovan Bratislava Odds: 4/7. The Slovenian international is interesting Celtic after a fine season with Slovan Bratislava where he has impressed in the Europa League. Has netted 20 in 26 this term.

2. Mirko Maric - Nk Osijek Odds: 2/1. Rangers are reportedly back in for the striker who top the scoring charts in the Croatian top-flight.

3. Patryk Klimala - Jagiellonia Bialystok Odds: 5/2. The Polish youth international is the latest striker to be linked with Celtic. Has admitted he won't move to a team to play back-up.

4. Fabricio Bruno - Cruzeiro Odds: 3/1. The Brazilian defender is in dispute with his club. Celtic are keen but he is a reported 2m target of Red Bull Bragantino who are now in Brazil's Serie A.

