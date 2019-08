There are a host of players in the top tier who have attracted interest from down south and the clubs will have to be on alert for bids as teams look to do last minute business. Scroll through to see the Scottish football stars who could be the subject of a bid. The window closes for Premier League and Championship sides at 5pm.

1. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) Derek McInnes has admitted there is interest from down south in the player. But Aberdeen's involvement in Europe will make it near on impossible for a club to prise him away.

2. Scott McKenna (Aberdeen) He may have tried to push through a deal, while McInnes fired a verbal blast at interested clubs. Again, it is highly unlikely anything will happen as he plays in Croatia two hours after the deadline.

3. Scott Sinclair (Celtic) Neil Lennon has admitted the star could leave after being left out the Champions League clash with Cluj.

4. Kieran Tierney (Celtic) Set to complete move to Arsenal.

