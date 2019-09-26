From £25m Celtic hero to defensive flops - How the players who left Parkhead over the summer are faring so far this season

Well, so far, so good, as the Hoops are sitting comfortably three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, with maximum points from their opening six games. Here's a look at the players who Celtic moved on over the summer, who either left in the pursuit of permanent deals elsewhere, or to get some valuable first team football experience under their belts. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how they're faring at their new clubs...

1. Mikael Lustig - KAA Gent - Released After being a rock at the back for Celtic in eight consecutive league title wins, the Swede left for a new challenge in Belgium. He's featured regularly, and helped his side to win their first Europa League group match of the campaign.

2. Marvin Compper - MSV Duisberg - Released He was never really given a go under Brendan Rodgers, making just one appearance in an 18-month stint at the club. He's now playing third tier football back in Germany, where his side currently sit in fifth place.

3. Anthony Ralston - St Johnston - Loan Neil Lennon made it clear that the player still has a future at the club, and he'll be determined to prove himself with the Saints. He's played twice so far, but his side are in a rotten run of form.

4. Dedryck Boyata - Hertha Berlin - Released Celtic were eager to tie down the Belgian to a new deal, but it wasn't meant to be. Now plying his trade in the Bundesliga, he's been injured for most of the season so far. His side are having an absolute shocker, picking up just one win in five.

