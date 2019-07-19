Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

French sides want Old Firm duo, ex-EPL defender open to Rangers switch, Celtic set to make signing - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories involving Celtic, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Rangers and more in today's round-up...

Lille have been linked with a move for Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic. (The Sun)

1. Lille want Jozo

Lille have been linked with a move for Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic. (The Sun)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Dijon are understood to be keen on Rangers defender Borna Barisic, with reports in France claiming the left-back is open to offers. (The Scotsman)

2. Dijon keen on Barisic

Dijon are understood to be keen on Rangers defender Borna Barisic, with reports in France claiming the left-back is open to offers. (The Scotsman)
other
Buy a Photo
Celtic are on the verge of striking a deal for Hapoel Be'er Sheva defender Hatem Abd Elhamed. (The Scotsman)

3. Hoops on verge of Elhamed deal

Celtic are on the verge of striking a deal for Hapoel Be'er Sheva defender Hatem Abd Elhamed. (The Scotsman)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Former West Brom and Hull defender Liam Ridgewell, 34, says he'd be open to a move to Rangers amid reported interest from Steven Gerrard. (Daily Record)

4. Liam open to Gers switch

Former West Brom and Hull defender Liam Ridgewell, 34, says he'd be open to a move to Rangers amid reported interest from Steven Gerrard. (Daily Record)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4