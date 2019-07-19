French sides want Old Firm duo, ex-EPL defender open to Rangers switch, Celtic set to make signing - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... Stories involving Celtic, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Rangers and more in today's round-up... 1. Lille want Jozo Lille have been linked with a move for Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic. (The Sun) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Dijon keen on Barisic Dijon are understood to be keen on Rangers defender Borna Barisic, with reports in France claiming the left-back is open to offers. (The Scotsman) other Buy a Photo 3. Hoops on verge of Elhamed deal Celtic are on the verge of striking a deal for Hapoel Be'er Sheva defender Hatem Abd Elhamed. (The Scotsman) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Liam open to Gers switch Former West Brom and Hull defender Liam Ridgewell, 34, says he'd be open to a move to Rangers amid reported interest from Steven Gerrard. (Daily Record) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4