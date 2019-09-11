French club take interest in Celtic star with eye on summer 2020 transfer

Lyon have become the latest French side to be credited with an interest in Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to the Daily Express.

It was previously reported that Celtic came close to selling the striker during the recent summer window after personal terms were agreed with Monaco. The move is said to have broken down after the two clubs failed to negotiate a transfer fee.

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

Lyon could now be set to test Celtic's resolve further as they prepare to make a move for the £9-million man next summer.

Edouard netted twice for the French under-21 side in midweek as he continues to impress for Celtic in domestic football and on the continent.

He became the club's all-time most expensive signing when he signed from PSG last summer following a successful loan deal.