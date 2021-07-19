Four notable Celtic stars left out of Champions League squad to face Midtjylland

Kristoffer Ajer and Olivier Ntcham have been left out of Celtic's Champions League squad.

By Angus Wright
Monday, 19th July 2021, 3:09 pm
Updated Monday, 19th July 2021, 3:10 pm
Olivier Ntcham and Kristoffer Ajer (right) have been linked with moves away from Celtic this summer. Picture: SNS
Olivier Ntcham and Kristoffer Ajer (right) have been linked with moves away from Celtic this summer. Picture: SNS
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Norway defender and French midfielder were not included in the Hoops squad registered with UEFA ahead of the first leg of the Champions League qualifier against Danish side Midtjylland at Parkhead on Tuesday night.

Ajer has had a fitness issue but he has been heavily linked with a move to Brentford while there has been speculation about the future of Ntcham, who was sent out on loan to Marseille in the second part of last season.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

When asked about the Norwegian, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou said: "I'm concentrating on the ones who are involved. I can't afford to waste time on anyone other than the ones who are here and committed to being here."

Recent recruit Osake Urhoghide is in Postecoglou's squad but fellow new signings Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi have not been included.

There is scope for Celtic to add two players to the squad before midnight tonight.

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Olivier NtchamChampions League
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.