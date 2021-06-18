Former Tottenham Hotspur youth signs new contract with Celtic

Young Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi. Picture: SNS

The former Tottenham Hotspur prospect was initially due to see his deal expire next summer but after some stellar performances for the academy last season he has been secured until 2024.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper has been at Celtic since swapping North London for Glasgow in 2019 and spoke to the club’s website about his delight at getting it over the line.

He said: “I played well last season and that led the club to offer me a new deal. The pathway and vision seemed right for me so I’m really happy.

'It’s a good feeling and it gives me more time to focus on doing what I need to do on the pitch and trying to progress on the pitch.

“I’d love to eventually break into the first-team squad and be competing and playing at the highest level I possibly can. All you can ask for as a chance and seeing Conor Hazard getting chances to play is great. I’m younger than him so I’ll push and try to get a chance in the future.

“I’ve developed a lot since I first came her. It’s been a good experience and the staff have all helped me to mature and become a better player on and off the pitch.

“Colin Meldrum and Stevie Woods have been very good with me. I worked under Stevie Woods last season for a bit and it’s always a good experience moving up and training with him. They both have their own styles and they’re both great coaches who I really respect.”

