Former EPL striker reveals prior interest from Celtic, Rangers administrators fined for failing to meet standards, Celtic 'should sign players' rather than extend contracts - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Deeney reveals Celtic interest

Former English Premier League striker Troy Deeney has revealed he was once a serious target of Celtic before signing a new deal to remain with long-time club Watford. (The Athletic)

New signings instead of extension

Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie reckons the club should concentrate their funds on bringing new faces through the door at Parkhead rather than handing out contract extensions to the likes of Greg Taylor, who opened talks with Ange Postecoglou’s side over the possibility of a new deal earlier this week. (Daily Record)

Rangers administrators fined

Rangers administrators have been ordered to pay £3.4 million to the club’s liquidators after it was found the duo fell below ‘ordinarily competent’ standard when trying to raise as much funds as possible to pay the club’s debts. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs appeal dismissed

Ryan Porteous will serve a two match ban for his sending off at the weekend against Rangers after Hibs’ appeal against the dismissal was rejected. (Evening News)

Rangers and Hearts agree on allocation

Rangers have confirmed that Hearts fans will be allocated tickets for next week’s Premiership meeting at Ibrox. The top-of-the-table fixture will include supporters of both clubs after the Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League ended the need for Covid red zones. (Evening News)

Scotland critical of bookings rule

John Carver has criticised the suspension rule which means Scotland must cope without defensive mainstay Grant Hanley in Saturday’s crucial clash against Israel. The Scotland assistant is aghast two bookings in a campaign comprising as many as ten matches triggers an automatic one-match suspension. (The Scotsman)

Middleton set for milestone

Glenn Middleton will reach a personal career landmark at Tynecastle on Thursday night when he makes his 50th officially recognised appearance in a Scotland shirt after representing his nation at various levels through the age groups. (The Scotsman)

McKenna not expecting recall

Scott McKenna is just two appearances short of earning the silver medal presented by the Scottish FA to any player who wins 25 caps for their country. However, he isn’t banking on reaching that personal milestone in the imminent World Cup qualifiers against Israel and Faroe Islands. (The Scotsman)

