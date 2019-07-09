Former Celtic star slams Olivier Ntcham after Porto and Marseille claims

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has slammed Olivier Ntcham, labelling him 'bang average' following his outburst last week.

The 23-year-old recently claimed he wished the Hoops allowed him to join Porto last summer while talking up potential interest from Marseille.

Ntcham also criticised Scottish football: "We can do as many matches as we want but, with all due respect for my opponents, if the level in front is not high, you do not progress."

Neil Lennon has not reacted well to those comments and has said he will hold strong talks with the Frenchman after his side's trip to Sarajevo tonight in the Champions League.

He said: "That will be addressed when Olivier comes back.

"I think it is fair to say that a lot of us, would it be management, players or people at the club were not satisfied with the comments

"When I speak to Olivier it will be done privately but you can imagine, we find the comments untimely and not particularly accurate.

"He still has a future (at Celtic), he is under contract.

"But I will be speaking to him about his mindset and his attitude toward the club as well which, the way it came across, didn't look good."

And Sutton, a former teammate of Lennon, has backed the 48-year-old in his desire to hold a conversation with Ntcham.

It also prompted a brutal response by Sutton which also saw him offer his own views on the former Manchester City midfielder's performances last season.

"Neil Lennon quite right to call out Olivier Ntcham... for a league Ntcham found as “not challenging enough” last season he was bang average," said Sutton on his Twitter account.

"Ntcham would be better served to let his football do the talking... he is not a £15 million player based on what we saw last season..."