Former Celtic star blasts 'inexcusable' defeat, manager bemoan's 'obvious' decision at Ibrox, injury update on key Hearts duo - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic were beaten 1-0 by Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Picture: SNS

Alexander complains of ‘obvious offside’ in Rangers draw

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander bemoaned what he called “an obvious offside” after Rangers took the lead through Fashion Sakala at Ibrox. The ex-Scottish international hailed his players for their response as they battled back to earn a 1-1 draw. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard’s defensive concern

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard bemoaned his team’s defending after they dropped Premiership points at Ibrox for the first time since March 2020 and warned his players their title defence could flounder if they don’t tighten up soon. (The Scotsman)

Ex-Celtic ace: Honeymoon is over

Former Celtic star Kris Commons insists the honeymoon is over for Ange Postecoglou as he blasted his old club for an “inexcusable” result in losing away to previously winless Livingston. (Daily Mail)

Postecoglou calls for improvement

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou conceded that his team’s current away form makes success impossible. The Australian was damning of his team’s efforts in their 1-0 defeat at Livingston, labelling “everybody” in the “attacking third” “terrible”. (The Scotsman)

Hart: No excuses

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart admitted there could be “no excuses” for his club’s 1-0 defeat at Livingston and that Ange Postecoglou’s side must develop a way of winning ugly. (The Scotsman)

Allan insists he’s ready

Scott Allan insists he is more than capable of playing the full 90 minutes and hopes his substitute appearances against Livingston and St Mirren give Hibs head coach Jack Ross a selection dilemma. (Evening News)

Hearts duo nearing return

Josh Ginnelly and Michael Smith are close to returning from injury after missing Hearts’ weekend draw with Ross County. The English winger was ordered to rest a minor ankle complaint, whilst the Northern Irish defender is still suffering muscle tightness. Both are expected to recover in time for this Saturday’s clash with Livingston. (Evening News)

Courts admits doubts

Tam Courts has admitted he still has doubts about his own credentials to be manager of Dundee United after a win over Dundee left fans singing his praises. “I still have loads of doubt, I have doubts every week…” said Courts. “In a manager’s job. Sometimes you’re high, sometimes you’re low. The key thing is to remain focused and calm." (The Scotsman)

