Former Celtic favourite 'appears on Manchester United signing target shortlist'

Moussa Dembele is on a list of strikers being considered by Manchester United, according to Sky Sports.

The former Celtic hitman is being lined up as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku should the Belgian join Internazionale.

Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

The Serie A side have had a £54 million bid rejected by the Red Devils but they are said to be trying to raise the funds to complete a deal.

Dembele was said to have been the subject of a £35 million bid from United back in May and, even though he's said he's happy at Lyon, the world football giants have kept him on their radar.

Celtic would be due a sizeable windfall from Dembele's move after they demanded a sell-on clause in the transfer that took him from Parkhead to Lyon last summer.