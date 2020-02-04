Former Celtic and Hearts striker training with Ladbrokes Premiership side

Tony Watt is back in Scotland after spell in Bulgaria

Tony Watt is training with Motherwell after moving back to Scotland following his spell in Bulgaria.

Tony Watt during his spell with Hearts in 2016. Picture: SNS

The 26-year-old is on the look out for a new club after CSKA Sofia allowed him to tear up his three-year deal after just six months.

Watt has previously played for Airdrie United, Celtic, Hearts and St Johnstone as well as three clubs in England and another three in Belgium.

Radio Clyde reporter Alison Conroy broke the news of Watt training with Motherwell on Tuesday morning, though manager Stephen Robinson refused to be drawn on whether the club are looking to sign him at this stage.

The Fir Park boss was quoted as saying: “Tony’s a local boy, a very good footballer. We’ve let him come in and train with us without anybody wanting anything out of it at this stage.”