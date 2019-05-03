Flair, tricks, key goals but poor decision making: how on-loan Celtic star Lewis Morgan is faring at Sunderland

Sunderland manager Jack Ross was desperate to land the Lewis Morgan's services this season - but how is Celtic's young starlet getting on south of the border?

Well, the Greenock-born winger has cemented himself as a first-team regular in his four months on Wearside - featuring 19 times in all competitions - including a Checktrade Trophy final start at Wembley and a vital goal in the semi-final against Bristol Rovers.

Ross was eager to sign his protégé in the summer but was thwarted and had to wait until January to capture the sought after attacker.

Clearly Sunderland's supremo has massive faith in his January signing's ability to deliver in the third-tier of English football, though - and, to be fair, Ross has been rewarded with two goals and four assists.

A nine-time Scotland U21 international, Morgan usually plays on the right wing with former Celtic star Aiden McGeady lining up on the opposite flank.

The pair are quite similar stylistically - both favour dribbling and, more often than not, attempt to take their full-backs on and make something happen at the business end of the pitch - albeit McGeady being the far more effective and experienced of the two.

Morgan usually has the beating of defenders with his stylish brand of tricky wing play and is capable of both taking his defender down the line and cutting in on his left foot.

His pace, proclivity for skilled dribbling and willingness to attack can be both a blessing and a curse in League One; with poor decision making and an inability to effect the game positively at crucial moments sometimes frustrating Sunderland fans.

One positive for the youngster has been his delivery from set-pieces.

With usual taker Grant Leadbitter demoted to the bench in recent weeks, Morgan has deputised on his fair share of corners and free-kicks to a reasonable degree of success.

In Sunderland's last game against Fleetwood Town, the Celtic loanee assisted Lee Cattermole's opener from a corner using, rather impressively, his weaker left foot to deliver the ball into the box.

His vital contribution to Sunderland's Checkatrade Trophy semi-final victory and regular sleek footwork in League One has prompted many Sunderland fans to call on owner Stewart Donald to make the transfer permanent in the summer - a testament to the impression the winger has left at the Stadium of Light in such a short time.

Having already proved himself in a Championship-winning season with St Mirren and now in England, the Hoops could do a lot worse than promoting Morgan to the first-team at the beginning of next season but so much could, of course, depend on Celtic's new manager next season.

If the former Rangers youth team player can improve on when to release the ball at the right times then Celtic could have quite the player on their hands.

And with the Black Cats set to feature in the playoffs, Morgan could be a decisive weapon in bloodying opponents as the Wearsiders scrap for promotion back to the Championship.