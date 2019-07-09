Celtic manager Neil Lennon

FK Sarajevo 1-3 Celtic: How the Celtic players rated in Champions League clash

Marks out of ten for every Celtic player to get minutes in Bosnia & Herzegovina...

Celtic used 14 players as they came from behind to win in Bosnia and Herzegovina...

Smart save early on from Hebibovic as the 'keeper raced from his line to narrow the angle. No chance with the goal and rarely tested after.

1. Scott Bain - 7

Few shaky moments early on and lost his man for Sarajevo's goal. Recovered from his error to lead from the back and was barely troubled after

2. Jozo Simunovic - 6

Looked a little awkward at right-back but found composure as game went on

3. Kristoffer Ajer - 6

Asked to fill in at centre-back but didn't look altogether comfortable. Performed well enough, but isn't a long-term solution at the back

4. Nir Bitton - 6

