FK Sarajevo 1-3 Celtic: How the Celtic players rated in Champions League clash Marks out of ten for every Celtic player to get minutes in Bosnia & Herzegovina... Celtic used 14 players as they came from behind to win in Bosnia and Herzegovina... 1. Scott Bain - 7 Smart save early on from Hebibovic as the 'keeper raced from his line to narrow the angle. No chance with the goal and rarely tested after. 2. Jozo Simunovic - 6 Few shaky moments early on and lost his man for Sarajevo's goal. Recovered from his error to lead from the back and was barely troubled after 3. Kristoffer Ajer - 6 Looked a little awkward at right-back but found composure as game went on 4. Nir Bitton - 6 Asked to fill in at centre-back but didn't look altogether comfortable. Performed well enough, but isn't a long-term solution at the back