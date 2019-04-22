Five things we learned from the Scottish Premiership weekend

Celtic’s title celebrations have been delayed after they were held to a goalless draw by Hibernian at Easter Road.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Jozo Simunovic attempts a late header during Hibs 0-0 draw with Celtic. Picture: SNS

We take a look at five other things we learned from the weekend’s Ladbrokes Premiership action.

1. Celtic have still a bit to do to win their eighth successive title

The Hoops’ title bid stalled against Hibernian in a goalless draw at Easter Road, where home goalkeeper Ofir Marciano made several key saves. The league leaders moved nine points ahead of Rangers with four games remaining, the first of which is at home to Kilmarnock next week. The Parkhead club’s title celebrations, which will surely come, have to be put on hold for a while yet, with interim boss Neil Lennon urging a better attitude in the final matches.

2. Alfredo Morelos might have to wait to reclaim his Rangers spot

The Colombian has one more game to serve of the four-match ban he received for his Old Firm moment of madness but Steven Gerrard’s team have barely missed him since his Parkhead red card, racking up nine goals and three wins. Jermain Defoe again led the line well during the 3-1 win at Hearts and scored his seventh Rangers goal to open the scoring. Now Gerrard has warned Morelos he might not get back in straight away once his suspension is up.

3. Aberdeen move into pole position for Europa League spot

The Dons’ 1-0 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park was notable for the home side finishing the match with eight players. During an ill-tempered affair Kirk Broadfoot, Stuart Findlay and Rory McKenzie all saw red. However, Scott McKenna’s header in the 66th minute meant the visitors opened up a three-point lead over Killie in third spot with four games remaining.

4. Steve Clarke could be in trouble with the SFA

The Killie manager was unhappy with Steven McLean’s performance in the 1-0 defeat by Aberdeen and called for him never to referee another Killie game. Clarke believes the influence of McLean’s father, former Killie defender Stuart McLean, who is in the club’s Hall of Fame, is affecting his ability to handle games involving the Ayrshire side. He said: “People tell me historically that he has never been particularly kind to Kilmarnock,” a remark that may land him in hot water.

5. Dougie Imrie can still contribute for Hamilton

The 35-year-old had only featured three times under Brian Rice before Saturday’s Lanarkshire derby but those appearances had coincided with all three victories the Accies head coach has recorded. The midfielder was drafted into the starting line-up against Motherwell and finished the game as captain as Hamilton fought back for a 1-1 draw. Imrie quits playing at the end of the season to assume a coaching role with the club, but he could play a major role in their survival battle beforehand.