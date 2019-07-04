Ex-Scotland boss backs Kieran Tierney to secure move to 'more important club than Celtic'

Have your say

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish believes Kieran Tierney is ready to 'go to a more important club than Celtic'.

Tierney, 22, has been the subject of strong interest from Arsenal and Napoli this summer, a topic which is showing no signs of dying down.

Fresh reports have claimed The Gunners are preparing a second bid of £22million, however Celtic are reportedly holding out for at least £3m more.

But while The Hoops retain a firm stance over Tierney, McLeish says the full-back is ready for a new challenge at a 'more important club'.

“Tierney is ready for the big jump and to go to a more important club than Celtic," the 60-year-old told CalcioNapoli24.

"When his team played Barcelona, Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, he always stood out, and that makes him ready.

"He’s got attacking qualities, but is also a great defender."

The Italian radio station McLeish was speaking to confirmed there was genuine interest from Napoli in Tierney but admits no deal is close.