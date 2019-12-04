Ex-Rangers ace admits Celtic surprise as he picks Neil Lennon's best right-back

Ex-Rangers defender Alan Hutton has pinpointed Celtic's best right-back.

The fellow full-back believes Jeremie Frimpong is Neil Lennon's best option, ahead of Hatem Abd Elhamed and Mortiz Bauer.

The 18-year-old has shot on the scene, to the surprise of many following his summer signing from Manchester City.

Hutton has also expressed his surprise that he was not included in the club's European squad.

He told Football Insider: “For someone so young, he’s showing great promise. Every time I seem to be singing his praises.

“He’s just going from strength to strength. He’s really taken his chance with both hands and grasped it. It’s a shame he missed out on the European squad. It would have been good for him to be tested at that level.

“It shows you how quickly he’s come on this season that he’s not been included in the European squad. He’s probably for me, the number one right-back. It’s brilliant to see.”