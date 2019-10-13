Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Ex-England international set for Rangers role, blow for Celtic in transfer chase, Gers set to land Southampton man - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers, the Scotland national team and more in today's round-up

Patrik Berger believes Steven Gerrard would turn down Turkish giants Besiktas - because the Rangers job is the ideal stepping stone for the Liverpool job. (The Sun)

1. Gerrard 'would snub Besiktas'

Patrik Berger believes Steven Gerrard would turn down Turkish giants Besiktas - because the Rangers job is the ideal stepping stone for the Liverpool job. (The Sun)
other
Buy a Photo
Rangers are closing in on the appointment of Ross Wilson as their new director of football. (Various)

2. Wilson set for Rangers role

Rangers are closing in on the appointment of Ross Wilson as their new director of football. (Various)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Celtic have been dealt a blow after former Hoops midfielder Victor Wanyama insisted he would stay and fight for his place at Spurs. Celtic were linked with him during the summer. (Various)

3. Wanyama to fight for Spurs place

Celtic have been dealt a blow after former Hoops midfielder Victor Wanyama insisted he would stay and fight for his place at Spurs. Celtic were linked with him during the summer. (Various)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Scotland could take on San Marino in front of the lowest-ever crowd for a competitive home international at Hampden on Sunday with just over 10,000 tickets sold for the Euro 2020 qualifier. (The Scotsman)

4. Scotland fans vote with feet

Scotland could take on San Marino in front of the lowest-ever crowd for a competitive home international at Hampden on Sunday with just over 10,000 tickets sold for the Euro 2020 qualifier. (The Scotsman)
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3