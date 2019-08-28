Ex-Celtic striker set for surprise return to club as Neil Lennon eyes reunion

Former Celtic striker Tommy Johnson is being lined up for a return to Parkhead - in a scouting capacity.





The English forward played alongside Lennon during his playing career, and the pair were part of the Hoops' treble-winning side at the turn of the Millennium.

Neil Lennon could be reunited with a former Celtic striker

And now the Celtic boss is keen to reunite with his former colleague.

Johnson is currently working at Nottingham Forest but could be persuaded to join forces with Lennon, according to the Daily Mail.

Celtic are still hoping to bring in a number of new players before Monday's transfer deadline, and recruitment chief Nicky Hammond is working hard on options.

Red Bull Salzburg left-back Gideon Mensah is mulling over an offer from the champions, according to reports in Ghana, while there is still uncertainty over Celtic's interest in Birger Meling and Greg Taylor, with Sunderland entering the race for the latter.