Ex-Celtic star Joe Ledley set for surprise switch to Dutch Eredivisie side amid link with former club

Former Celtic midfielder Joe Ledley is set to join Dutch Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard after leaving Derby County.

There had been rumours the 32-year-old could return to Parkhead, with fellow ex-Celt Adam Matthews also linked with a second stint in green and white hoops.

However, Dutch football outlet Voetbalzone reports that the 77-cap Wales international has been spotted in Sittard and is understood to have held talks with the club's technical chief Sjoerd Ars in Maastricht.

Ledley is a free agent after leaving the Rams and could follow ex-Borussia Dortmund defender Felix Passlack through the door at the Limburg club.

After 256 appearances for hometown club Cardiff, Ledley spent three-and-a-half seasons at Celtic, leaving midway through the 2013/14 season after more than 150 games to join Crystal Palace, with whom he went on to make close to 100 appearances.

Ledley joined Derby in 2017, playing 28 times for the Pride Park club, scoring once. He fell out of favour under Frank Lampard and was released earlier this summer.