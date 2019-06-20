Ex-Celtic midfielder Massimo Donati returns to Scottish football

Former Celtic midfielder Massimo Donati has joined Kilmarnock's coaching staff under new boss Angelo Alessio.

The 38-year-old, who had spells in Serie A with several clubs including Atalanta, AC Milan and Alessio's former club Bari, turned out for the Hoops as well as Hamilton and St Mirren in Scotland.

Prior to leaving New Douglas Park in February 2018, Donati had cancelled his playing contract with Accies to focus on coaching.

He had been taking the club's Under-15 team before joining the Buddies on a short-term playing deal.

Alex Dyer is still No.2 at Rugby Park, but Alessio could be on the lookout for a first team coach as he starts work in his first coaching job outside of Italy.

Donati played more than 100 games during his playing career in Scotland, scoring nine goals for Celtic and Hamilton.