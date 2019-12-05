Ex-Celtic hero attends Aberdeen-Rangers to scout star player, Rangers chase £3m-rated defender, Ibrox ace hit by pie during Pittodrie trip, Hearts manager update - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Thursday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Rangers interested in left-back

Former Celtic striker Robbie Keane. Picture: SNS

Rangers are said to be interested in signing Olympiacos left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas. The £3million-rated defender is also being pursued by Fenerbache and Galatasaray in his homeland. (Scottish Sun)

Beaton 'sorry'

Steven Gerrard has revealed he received an apology from John Beaton after the referee admitted he should have awarded the Ibrox side a penalty against Aberdeen. (The Scotsman)

Rangers 'rattled'

Derek McInnes insists his Aberdeen side had Rangers "rattled" as they rallied from a 2-0 deficit to get a point against Steven Gerrard's men at Pittodrie. (Scottish Sun)

Tavernier 'hit by pie'

Rangers captain James Tavernier was struck by a pie, thrown from the stands, three minutes into their clash with Aberdeen. (Daily Record)

Cosgrove scouted

Former Celtic striker Robbie Keane was in attendance at Pittodrie last night to scout Aberdeen hitman Sam Cosgrove. Keane is now the assistant boss at Middlesbrough. (Daily Record)

Edouard update

Neil Lennon is hopeful of having Odsonne Edouard fit for Sunday's Betfred Cup final against Rangers. The Celtic boss revealed the French striker did some running work on Wednesday and could take part in full training on Friday. (The Scotsman)

Barisic a doubt

Rangers could be without left-back Borna Barisic for the final after missing the trip to Pittodrie. Jon Flanagan started in place of the Croatian international and could deputise again on Sunday, with Steven Gerrard admitting Barisic could miss out. (The Scotsman)

Lennon blames distraction

Celtic manager Neil Lennon conceded that “subconcious” thoughts drifting towards Sunday’s League Cup final almost cost his team on an ultimately productive night. (The Scotsman)

Hearts manager delay

Austin MacPhee expects Hearts to finalise Daniel Stendel's appointment as manager next week. A compensation dispute with Stendel's former club Barnsley has delayed his arrival at Tynecastle Park. (Evening News)

Ross on Hibs

Frustrated Jack Ross admits Hibs must improve their mindset when they get in front after they threw away a lead for the seventh time in their last 11 games against Ross County last night. (Evening News)